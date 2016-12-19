Can the Orioles make another acquisition before the holiday break?
As Christmas draws near, there's typically a flurry of offseason activity before the baseball industry unofficially shuts down for the holiday between Christmas and New Year's. The Orioles could make an acquisition sometime over the next week.
