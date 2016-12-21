Blue Jays notes: Encarnacion's agent back at it, payroll report

Oct 4, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Edwin Encarnacion rounds the bases past Baltimore Orioles third baseman Manny Machado after hitting a walk off three run home run in the11th inning to give the Jays a 5-2 win in the American League wild card playoff baseball game at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports Paul Kinzer, the agent of former Toronto Blue Jays' 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion, continues to be the most frequently heard voice on the free agent market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jays Journal.