Baltimore Orioles Free Agent Options Are Dwindling
The Baltimore Orioles still have holes to fill in right field and at designated hitter. With free agents coming off the board, what options remain for the Birds? Mike Napoli could be close to a deal with the Texas Rangers despite the Baltimore Orioles showing some interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Birds Watcher.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Orioles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fan throws can at Kim during wild card game
|Oct '16
|hunter
|1
|Encarnacion's HR lifts Blue Jays past Orioles, ...
|Oct '16
|moistpuss
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ...
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
|Just wanted to share something I found useful (May '16)
|May '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cubs claim lefthander Edgar Olmos off waivers f... (Dec '15)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|Coco Crisp returns from long DL stint as A's lo... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Tides land a lopsided victory over Pawtucket (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Orioles Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC