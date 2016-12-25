Atlanta Braves News: Christmas Mornin...

Atlanta Braves News: Christmas Morning Chop, Matt Wieters Still A...

Tomahawk Take Editor's Note: Come on, Wieters, how about a Christmas discount?!? The Braves are currently content with the duo of catchers they have now with Tyler Flowers and Anthony Recker , but Braves GM John Coppolella said they're interested in Wieters if his price tag goes down. With each day passing, that tag may be going down.

Chicago, IL

