Turner humbled by Final Vote victory

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner can finally say he's an All-Star, after winning the Esurance MLB All-Star Final Vote on Thursday, earning a spot in the 2017 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. Turner received a record 20.8 million votes, breaking the mark of 19.7 million set by Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.