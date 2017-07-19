The Cost of a Championship

Seeing the light at the end of the rebuild tunnel, it's easy to dream on a miraculous playoff run by a Cinderella Braves team. While that is highly improbable, it made me think of something interesting: what is the tangible value of a championship? In terms of acquisition cost, what would you sacrifice for a guaranteed World Series victory? I think most of us would give up one of the "crown jewels" plus a few pitchers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Talking Chop.