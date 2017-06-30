Son of former Braves player out of ICU, undergoes 7th procedure
The son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart continues to recover in the hospital after getting hit by a baseball during a tournament in South Carolina last month. Jason Lockhart, 15, underwent his seventh procedure Monday, one day after being released from the intensive care unit.
