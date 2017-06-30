Son of former Braves player out of IC...

Son of former Braves player out of ICU, undergoes 7th procedure

The son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart continues to recover in the hospital after getting hit by a baseball during a tournament in South Carolina last month. Jason Lockhart, 15, underwent his seventh procedure Monday, one day after being released from the intensive care unit.

