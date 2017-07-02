Should the New York Mets entertain a Bartolo Colon reunion?

After posting some of the worst numbers of his 20-year career, Bartolo Colon was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves. Colon was nothing short of dreadful for Atlanta, posting a 8.14 ERA in 13 starts, resulting in a 2-8 record for the 44-year-old right-hander out of the Dominican Republic.

