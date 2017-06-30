Ruiz, Albies lift Gwinnett over Norfolk 10-3

Rio Ruiz homered and singled twice, driving home five runs as the Gwinnett Braves topped the Norfolk Tides 10-3 on Wednesday. Gwinnett got on the board first in the third inning when David Freitas scored on a forceout and Xavier Avery scored on an error and Jace Peterson scored on a single.

