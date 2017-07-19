Chandler signs with Seattle Mariners

According to an article from the Southeast Missouri Redhawks, their former starting pitcher, Clay Chandler, will be joining the Seattle Mariners as an undrafted free agent and has already signed a contract. Before he joined the Redhawks, Chandler was the starting pitcher for Ballard Memorial High School and relief pitcher for Wabash Valley College Over his two years with the Redhawks, Chandler's accomplishments have included: Four OVC Pitcher of the Week honors Being named one of Louisville Slugger's National Players of the Week twice A 4.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio ranked #58 nationally Being a member of the OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll Being a Southeast Scholar-Athlete.

