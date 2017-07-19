Braves star back ahead of schedule

Braves slugger Freddie Freeman has returned earlier than expected from a broken left wrist and is back as the starting third baseman. Freeman was hit by a pitch on May 17 and was told that he'd likely miss about 10 weeks but instead was sidelined seven.

