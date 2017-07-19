Braves enter two-game series against ...

Braves enter two-game series against Astros with momentum, one game under .500

Matt Adams has 12 home runs and 32 RBIs since joining the Braves. He is a big reason Atlanta is only one game under .500 entering its series against Houston, and his offense is a reason Freddie Freeman will soon be playing third base.

