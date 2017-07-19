Astros blowout Braves with 16-4 victory

Jose Altuve homered and drove in four runs, Josh Reddick hit a grand slam and the Houston Astros pounded the Atlanta Braves 16-4 on Tuesday night. Showing why they're the major leagues' best team at 57-27, the Astros banged out 19 hits to tie a season high and led 12-0 before Atlanta scratched out three late runs.

