Y'all should check out some potential Cubs trade targets
When you're the Cubs and you have rotation and bullpen questions in a season that is all about repeating, then it's never too early to pick apart dying baseball teams, trying to find some carrion to feed the World Series appetite. Many people, of course, will be watching White Sox trade chip Jose Quintana face Tampa Bay trade chip Chris Archer in Florida on Tuesday night, but I'd encourage you to widen your view a little north to Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC