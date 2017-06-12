Weigel, Albies lead Gwinnett to 7-1 win over Toledo

Ozzie Albies had two hits and scored two runs, and Patrick Weigel tossed seven scoreless innings as the Gwinnett Braves topped the Toledo Mud Hens 7-1 on Tuesday. Gwinnett batted around in the third inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Jace Peterson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.