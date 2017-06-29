Tyler Flowers' arm after getting hit by a pitch is nightmare fuel
Who says baseball players aren't tough? I mean, just look at Braves catcher Tyler Flowers' arm after getting plunked by a pitch on Tuesday night. Flowers stayed in the game to run the bases after the HBP, but later exited.
