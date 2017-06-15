The Morning Sports News: 'Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad'
A late afternoon game ended the Braves brief road-trip in Washington against the Nationals as the bats stayed hot on the route to a 13-2 win in the rubber game between the two teams. Brandon Phillips lead the charge going 4-6 with 3 RBI in the winning Sports Media 101 searches and spiders for news it aggregates from across the web about your favorite sport or sports team.
