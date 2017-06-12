Swanson hustles for double, Ruiz lift...

Swanson hustles for double, Ruiz lifts Braves over Mets 3-2

12 hrs ago

Swanson reached on his hustle double, then dashed home on a single by pinch-hitter Rio Ruiz in the ninth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves over the New York Mets 3-2 Friday. With one out in the ninth, Swanson hit a bouncer through the infield and ran hard out of the batter's box.

Chicago, IL

