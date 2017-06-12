Strasburg brings track record to Braves opener
When Washington's Stephen Strasburg and Atlanta's Mike Foltynewicz oppose each other at Nationals Park on Monday night, it will be a repeat of the pitching matchup in the Braves' only road win against the Nationals since the start of 2015. Over the course of the past three seasons, the Braves have lost 33 of 44 to the Nationals, including 19 of the 20 games in Washington.
