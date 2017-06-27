Son of former Braves player on life s...

Son of former Braves player on life support after getting hit in the face by a baseball

The son of former Atlanta Braves player Keith Lockhart is on life support after getting hit by a baseball during a tournament in South Carolina. 15-year-old Jason Lockhart is in intensive care after getting hit in the face when a catcher threw a ball back to the pitcher as Jason crossed the plate last Saturday.

