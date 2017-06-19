Shaw hits long HR, Davies shines as B...

Shaw hits long HR, Davies shines as Brewers blank Braves 7-0

21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Travis Shaw became the first player to reach SunTrust Park's right-field roof, belting a two-run homer that helped the Milwaukee Brewers beat Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 7-0 on Sunday. Zach Davies pitched seven innings of four-hit ball for Milwaukee , bouncing back nicely from his worst start of the season.

