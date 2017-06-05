Schmidt clarifies remarks about Herrera's language barrier
PHILADELPHIA - Phillies Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt says Philadelphia center fielder Odubel Herrera can be a team leader as he "becomes more comfortable with the language." Schmidt drew criticism Tuesday for saying in an interview on 94 WIP-FM that Herrera's language barrier prevented him from being a player the Phillies can build their team around.
