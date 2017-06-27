Rookie Newcomb picks up first victory, Braves stay hot

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb watches a throw during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres in San Diego, Tuesday, June 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.