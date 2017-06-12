Roark takes the ball for finale vs. B...

Roark takes the ball for finale vs. Braves

21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Nationals

The Nationals and Braves wrap up their three-game set in D.C. Wednesday with a 4:05 p.m. ET matinee. The tilt will feature Tanner Roark -- looking to bounce back after suffering his third loss of the season -- squaring off against Braves righty Julio Teheran .

