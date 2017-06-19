Rays Surging, Marlins and Braves Trying To Stay Afloat

Jun 18, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. is congratulated by first baseman Logan Morrison after hitting a grand slam in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports On Father's Day, Rays first baseman Logan Morrison crushed two home runs, his 20th and 21st of the season.

