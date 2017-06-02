Office of Tourism to 'take over' Atla...

Office of Tourism to 'take over' Atlanta stadium for promotion

16 hrs ago

Office of Tourism to 'take over' Atlanta stadium for promotion Office of Tourism to 'take over' Atlanta stadium for promotion Check out this story on floridatoday.com: http://on.flatoday.com/2rOkoL2 Matt Kemp of the Atlanta Braves signs autographs before the game against the Washington Nationals at SunTrust Park on May 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Brevard County tourism officials say they will mount a "takeover" of Atlanta's SunTrust Park next month, as they seek to lure more Georgia tourists to the Space Coast.

Chicago, IL

