OF Adams plays for Gwinnett, Braves in one day
At some point within the next few weeks, Lane Adams might have to pay a few fines levied by the Georgia State Road and Tollway Department. But this will simply add to the splendor of the story the Braves outfielder can always tell about the time he played in a Minor League and Major League game on the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Braves Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p...
|Mar '17
|Picnic Phart
|2
|Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|El Cacique
|4
|Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|2
|Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|4
|Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Fart news
|2
|Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15)
|Sep '15
|Fart news
|4
|Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC