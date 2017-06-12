Nats draft Dusty's son Darren in 27th round

Darren Baker has come a long way since he was the 3-year-old bat boy who needed to be swept off his feet by Giants first baseman J.T. Snow during the 2002 World Series. Now he is a 5-foot-11, 160-pound shortstop out of Jesuit High School in Carmichael, Calif., who the Nationals selected in the 27th round of the 2017 MLB Draft on Wednesday afternoon.

