Nationals vs. Braves series preview: The start of a chance to gain division ground
After being swept by the Texas Rangers this past weekend and in the midst of 20 games in 20 days, the Washington Nationals host the Atlanta Braves for three games before heading back out on the road next weekend. They do so still recovering from a three-city California swing that left Manager Dusty Baker resting regulars throughout the weekend, some because of injuries suffered out west, others to make up for rest lost in the meantime.
