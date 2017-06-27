MLB trade rumors: Braves targeting Chris Archer, Jose Quintana
With the July 31 trade deadline just over a month away, teams are starting to pick up the phones to either buy or sell depending on their current positions in the standings. The Atlanta Braves have emerged as surprise buyers for the second year in a row during the summer trade window.
