Mike Foltynewicz, Braves look for win...

Mike Foltynewicz, Braves look for win on Father's Day

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Talking Chop

The one who posted back-to-back electrifying starts of seven shutout innings on June 2 and 7? Or the one who allowed 11 hits, eight runs, and three home runs in just 3 1a 3 innings against the Nationals his last time out? That will be determined when Foltynewicz takes the mound for the Braves on Father's Day, in the rubber match of the three-game set against the Marlins . The Braves fought back and evened the series after falling behind on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Talking Chop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,208 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC