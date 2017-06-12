Mike Foltynewicz, Braves look for win on Father's Day

The one who posted back-to-back electrifying starts of seven shutout innings on June 2 and 7? Or the one who allowed 11 hits, eight runs, and three home runs in just 3 1a 3 innings against the Nationals his last time out? That will be determined when Foltynewicz takes the mound for the Braves on Father's Day, in the rubber match of the three-game set against the Marlins . The Braves fought back and evened the series after falling behind on Saturday.

