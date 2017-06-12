Miami Marlins get Justin Bour back in an Atlanta homecoming for Fredi Gonzalez
The Marlins didn't necessarily miss Justin Bour's bat lately, yet, they're still real happy to see their slugging first baseman back in the lineup. Bour had been on the disabled list since sustaining a bone bruise in his left ankle June 3 against the Diamondbacks.
