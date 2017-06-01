LA Angels get Young again as journeym...

LA Angels get Young again as journeyman showing he belongs in Anaheim

15 hrs ago

The LA Angels sustained a big blow Sunday when reigning AL MVP Mike Trout went down with a thumb injury. With the news of Trout's 1st ever stint on the DL will last at least 6 weeks the team prepared to play Atlanta in a 3-game series.

Chicago, IL

