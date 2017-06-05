Kemp moves up in NL All-Star ballot update
Braves outfielder Matt Kemp is hitting like he did during his 2011 Most Valuable Player Award-caliber season. That year, Kemp was voted to start in the All-Star Game, and now, six years later, he's deservedly drawing some comparable attention in the Midsummer Classic voting.
