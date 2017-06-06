Hunter Greene or Brendan McKay? Top p...

Hunter Greene or Brendan McKay? Top prospects in the MLB draft

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Lake Country Reporter

Special correspondent Frankie Piliere, the national prospect writer for D1Baseball.com and a former scout with the Rangers, ranks the prospects based on interviews with scouts, team executives and draft experts. Hunter Greene or Brendan McKay? Top prospects in the MLB draft Special correspondent Frankie Piliere, the national prospect writer for D1Baseball.com and a former scout with the Rangers, ranks the prospects based on interviews with scouts, team executives and draft experts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,637 • Total comments across all topics: 281,590,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC