Herrera stays hot, Phillies hammer Co...

Herrera stays hot, Phillies hammer Colon, Braves 11-4

Odubel Herrera continued his power surge with a two-run homer and two doubles, Tommy Joseph homered and drove in three runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night. Herrera became the first Philadelphia player to hit two doubles in three straight games, according to Phillies records dating back to 1913.

