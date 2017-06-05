Herrera stays hot, Phillies hammer Colon, Braves 11-4
Odubel Herrera continued his power surge with a two-run homer and two doubles, Tommy Joseph homered and drove in three runs, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night. Herrera became the first Philadelphia player to hit two doubles in three straight games, according to Phillies records dating back to 1913.
