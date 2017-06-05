Garrett going through rookie growing pains
Amir Garrett seemed like everything the Reds were looking for in a rookie pitcher early in the season. But over the last two and a half weeks, his trademark letter 'A' has been effaced from the mound far earlier than they would like.
