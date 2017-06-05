Foltynewicz, Braves crush Phils

Mike Foltynewicz allowed only four hits in seven scoreless innings, Nick Markakis drove in five runs and the Atlanta Braves crushed Philadelphia 14-1 on Wednesday night to end the Phillies' four-game winning streak. Markakis had two-run doubles in the seventh and eighth as the Braves scored a combined 10 runs in the two innings.

