Dickey hit hard as Atlanta Braves fall to Nationals 10-5

On Monday, the Atlanta Braves pitching staff allowed 10 runs and still managed to escape with a victory after the offense exploded for 11. On Tuesday, they attempted the same feat only to find out that giving up double-digit runs is actually a pretty bad strategy when their bullpen is more-or-less useful. With one out in the bottom of the first, recent minor-league pick-up Ryan Raburn laced a triple high off the wall in right field.

