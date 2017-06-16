Bryan's Wisler has not had routine season for Braves
The Bryan High School graduate has split time between the Atlanta Braves and their Triple-A team, Gwinnett, this season. And Wisler has become an expert on making the 35-mile trek between SunTrust Park and Coolray Field as the Braves have yo-yoed him back and forth six times in the first 10 weeks of this season.
