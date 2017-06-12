Braves sign 2nd-round pick Waters
Five days after being selected by his hometown team in the second round of the MLB Draft, Drew Waters prepped to make the short drive to SunTrust Park to enjoy his first full day as a member of the Braves organization. The club announced it signed Waters, an 18-year-old switch-hitting outfielder who was named Georgia's Player of the Year after recently completing his senior season at suburban Atlanta's Etowah High School.
