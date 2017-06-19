Braves ride Dickey, Phillips to 4th straight win
After escaping first-inning trouble, Braves knuckleballer R.A. Dickey settled down en route to the Braves' 3-1 victory over the Brewers on Saturday afternoon at SunTrust Park. The Braves won their fourth straight, as Dickey was masterful on the mound, retiring 18 of the final 21 batters he faced.
