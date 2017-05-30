Braves overhaul lineup for start of series vs Reds

Atlanta Braves second baseman Jace Peterson tags Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr. out in a rundown during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Atlanta Braves second baseman Jace Peterson tags Los Angeles Angels' Eric Young Jr. out in a rundown during the third inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.