Braves may focus on quality bats in Draft

As the Braves progress through their rebuilding process, they once again have a chance to further enrich their now-fertile farm system through the MLB Draft, which within the past two years has netted them six of their top 15 prospects, per The 2017 Draft will take place from Monday, June 12, through Wednesday, June 14, beginning with the Draft preview show on MLB Network and MLB.com at 6 p.m on the 12th. MLB Network will broadcast the first 36 picks , while MLB.com will stream all 75 picks on Day 1. MLB.com will also provide live pick-by-pick coverage of Rounds 3-10 on Day 2, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

