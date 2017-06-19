Braves honor local bike shop owners

Tim and Becky O'Mara saw a chance to help their community nine years ago and started Bearings Bike Shop in metro Atlanta. Braves personnel, including outfielders Nick Markakis , Danny Santana , pitching coach Chuck Hernandez and third-base coach Ron Washington surprised the O'Maras with a $5,000 donation and pizza for the kids.

