Braves honor Community Hero who aids vets
Piper Hill arrived at SunTrust Park on Thursday morning with the expectation she was simply going to be interviewed about Healing4Heroes, the non-profit organization she started to provide service dogs to military members who need assistance while recovering from physical or mental ailments. Hill received a welcome surprise when upon her arrival she was greeted by Braves CEO and chairman Terry McGuirk, pitcher Mike Foltynewicz and other members of the organization, who were present to recognize her as a Community Hero.
