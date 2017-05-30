Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar to donate forfeited salary to LGBTQ groups
Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar will donate his forfeited salary from a two-game suspension last month to two Toronto-area LGBTQ organizations. Pillar was handed the suspension for yelling an anti-gay slur at Atlanta Braves reliever Jason Motte during a heated on-field confrontation in a May 17 game.? Pillar apologized for using for the slur and has been working with the MLB and the players' union to best determine how to donate his garnished wages.
