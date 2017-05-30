Blue Jays' Kevin Pillar to donate forfeited salary to LGBTQ groups

Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar will donate his forfeited salary from a two-game suspension last month to two Toronto-area LGBTQ organizations. Pillar was handed the suspension for yelling an anti-gay slur at Atlanta Braves reliever Jason Motte during a heated on-field confrontation in a May 17 game.? Pillar apologized for using for the slur and has been working with the MLB and the players' union to best determine how to donate his garnished wages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.