Battery of Dickey, Flowers becoming stronger
R.A. Dickey has complimented his primary catcher, Kurt Suzuki , throughout this season. But after making his first regular-season start with Tyler Flowers behind the plate on Thursday night, Dickey made it clear that he'd be comfortable working with Flowers again.
