Atlanta Braves top 15 prospect Patrick Weigel could miss entire 2018 season

Braves just got news that one of their top prospects in the minors could be missing the rest of 2017 and all of 2018 Atlanta Braves drafted right-handed pitcher Patrick Weigel in the 7th round of the 2015 MLB draft out of the University of Houston and the big righty has already impressed many people in the short time with this organization. Unfortunately, it's going to be a while until we see him again on the mound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.