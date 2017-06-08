Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop...

Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop, Box Score, Adonis Garcia back on DL

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tomahawk Take

Tomahawk Take Editor's Note: The Atlanta Braves destroyed the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday nightand it was AMAZING!! After losing both Monday and Tuesday to those damn Phillies, the Braves came out swinging! The Braves were up 4-0 heading into the bottom of the 7th inning when they scored 10 runs in the next two innings. Mike Foltynewicz threw seven complete innings, gave up four hits, no runs, two walks and had four strikeouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tomahawk Take.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Braves Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Braves trade Smith, Simmons to Mariners for 2 p... Mar '17 Picnic Phart 2
News Which candidates get donations from ballplayers? (Sep '16) Sep '16 El Cacique 4
News Smoltz replaces Reynolds and Verducci alongside... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Fart news 2
News Police: Puig gets swollen eye during encounter ... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 4
News Bethancourt's future in Atlanta remains murky (Nov '15) Nov '15 Fart news 2
News Colon, Flores leads Mets to 5-3 win over Braves (Jun '15) Sep '15 Fart news 4
News Brian Cashman Sounds Like He Has No Faith In Th... (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
See all Atlanta Braves Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Braves Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,392 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC