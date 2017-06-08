Atlanta Braves News: The Morning Chop, Box Score, Adonis Garcia back on DL

Tomahawk Take Editor's Note: The Atlanta Braves destroyed the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday nightand it was AMAZING!! After losing both Monday and Tuesday to those damn Phillies, the Braves came out swinging! The Braves were up 4-0 heading into the bottom of the 7th inning when they scored 10 runs in the next two innings. Mike Foltynewicz threw seven complete innings, gave up four hits, no runs, two walks and had four strikeouts.

